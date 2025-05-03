What is AS Monaco (ASM)

$ASM is the name of AS Monaco’s only official Fan Token™. The Fan Token™ is a digital asset that never expires, and gives you the right to vote on certain official Club decisions, as well as unprecedented access to your team and to have incredible, never-before-seen experiences.

AS Monaco is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AS Monaco investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



ASM to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AS Monaco What is the price of AS Monaco (ASM) today? The live price of AS Monaco (ASM) is 0.3013 USD . What is the market cap of AS Monaco (ASM)? The current market cap of AS Monaco is $ 1.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ASM by its real-time market price of 0.3013 USD . What is the circulating supply of AS Monaco (ASM)? The current circulating supply of AS Monaco (ASM) is 4.30M USD . What was the highest price of AS Monaco (ASM)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of AS Monaco (ASM) is 3.932 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AS Monaco (ASM)? The 24-hour trading volume of AS Monaco (ASM) is $ 63.02K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

