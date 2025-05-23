ASSDAQ Logo

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Live Price Chart

$0.005052
-4.15%(1D)

ASSDAQ Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) today is 0.005052 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. ASSDAQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASSDAQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.64K USD
- ASSDAQ price change within the day is -4.15%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the ASSDAQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASSDAQ price information.

ASSDAQ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ASSDAQ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00021874-4.15%
30 Days$ +0.004052+405.20%
60 Days$ +0.004052+405.20%
90 Days$ +0.004052+405.20%
ASSDAQ Price Change Today

Today, ASSDAQ recorded a change of $ -0.00021874 (-4.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ASSDAQ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004052 (+405.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ASSDAQ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASSDAQ saw a change of $ +0.004052 (+405.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ASSDAQ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.004052 (+405.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ASSDAQ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ASSDAQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004788
$ 0.007714
$ 0.008369
$ 0.008369$ 0.008369

-7.71%

-4.15%

+405.20%

ASSDAQ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
$ 22.64K
--
What is ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

$ASSDAQ is a satirical meme coin that pokes fun at traditional financial markets, proudly calling itself the "World's Best Asset." It’s designed to track the most profitable meme coins.

ASSDAQ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ASSDAQ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASSDAQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ASSDAQ price prediction page.

ASSDAQ Price History

Tracing ASSDAQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASSDAQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ASSDAQ price history page.

How to buy ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

ASSDAQ to Local Currencies

1 ASSDAQ to VND
129.538332
1 ASSDAQ to AUD
A$0.00772956
1 ASSDAQ to GBP
0.00368796
1 ASSDAQ to EUR
0.00439524
1 ASSDAQ to USD
$0.005052
1 ASSDAQ to MYR
RM0.02136996
1 ASSDAQ to TRY
0.19642176
1 ASSDAQ to JPY
¥0.7201626
1 ASSDAQ to RUB
0.40077516
1 ASSDAQ to INR
0.42977364
1 ASSDAQ to IDR
Rp81.48385956
1 ASSDAQ to KRW
6.90163824
1 ASSDAQ to PHP
0.27957768
1 ASSDAQ to EGP
￡E.0.25199376
1 ASSDAQ to BRL
R$0.02849328
1 ASSDAQ to CAD
C$0.00692124
1 ASSDAQ to BDT
0.61553568
1 ASSDAQ to NGN
8.03177064
1 ASSDAQ to UAH
0.20975904
1 ASSDAQ to VES
Bs0.474888
1 ASSDAQ to PKR
Rs1.42425984
1 ASSDAQ to KZT
2.584098
1 ASSDAQ to THB
฿0.16413948
1 ASSDAQ to TWD
NT$0.15140844
1 ASSDAQ to AED
د.إ0.01854084
1 ASSDAQ to CHF
Fr0.00414264
1 ASSDAQ to HKD
HK$0.03955716
1 ASSDAQ to MAD
.د.م0.04642788
1 ASSDAQ to MXN
$0.09720048

ASSDAQ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ASSDAQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASSDAQ

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

