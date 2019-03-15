Join MEXC Today
COSMOS Price(ATOM)
The current price of COSMOS (ATOM) today is 4.368 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.71B USD. ATOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COSMOS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.39M USD
- COSMOS price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 390.93M USD
Track the price changes of COSMOS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.07462
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.155
|+3.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.141
|+3.33%
|90 Days
|$ -1.448
|-24.90%
Today, ATOM recorded a change of $ -0.07462 (-1.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.COSMOS 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.155 (+3.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.COSMOS 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ATOM saw a change of $ +0.141 (+3.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.COSMOS 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.448 (-24.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of COSMOS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.69%
-1.68%
-3.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Cosmos Hub is the first hub among many hubs that has launched within the Cosmos Network of sovereign blockchains, and ATOM is the Cosmos Hub's staking token.
|1 ATOM to VND
₫114,943.92
|1 ATOM to AUD
A$6.7704
|1 ATOM to GBP
￡3.276
|1 ATOM to EUR
€3.84384
|1 ATOM to USD
$4.368
|1 ATOM to MYR
RM18.65136
|1 ATOM to TRY
₺168.47376
|1 ATOM to JPY
¥632.9232
|1 ATOM to RUB
₽361.40832
|1 ATOM to INR
₹369.66384
|1 ATOM to IDR
Rp71,606.54592
|1 ATOM to KRW
₩6,117.64608
|1 ATOM to PHP
₱243.12288
|1 ATOM to EGP
￡E.221.71968
|1 ATOM to BRL
R$24.6792
|1 ATOM to CAD
C$6.02784
|1 ATOM to BDT
৳532.4592
|1 ATOM to NGN
₦6,999.98208
|1 ATOM to UAH
₴181.7088
|1 ATOM to VES
Bs375.648
|1 ATOM to PKR
Rs1,231.42656
|1 ATOM to KZT
₸2,248.03488
|1 ATOM to THB
฿144.5808
|1 ATOM to TWD
NT$134.14128
|1 ATOM to AED
د.إ16.03056
|1 ATOM to CHF
Fr3.58176
|1 ATOM to HKD
HK$33.852
|1 ATOM to MAD
.د.م40.44768
|1 ATOM to MXN
$85.52544
For a more in-depth understanding of COSMOS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
