What is Autonomi (AUTONOMI)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi (AUTONOMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUTONOMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

AUTONOMI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonomi What is the price of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) today? The live price of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) is 0.05087 USD . What is the market cap of Autonomi (AUTONOMI)? The current market cap of Autonomi is $ 6.95M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AUTONOMI by its real-time market price of 0.05087 USD . What is the circulating supply of Autonomi (AUTONOMI)? The current circulating supply of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) is 136.64M USD . What was the highest price of Autonomi (AUTONOMI)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) is 0.452 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Autonomi (AUTONOMI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) is $ 67.02K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

