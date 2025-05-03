What is Avalon (AVL)

Avalon Labs is the world’s largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We’re building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We’re committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets.

Avalon is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Avalon investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Avalon on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Avalon buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Avalon Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Avalon, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Avalon price prediction page.

Avalon Price History

Tracing AVL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Avalon price history page.

How to buy Avalon (AVL)

Looking for how to buy Avalon? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Avalon on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVL to Local Currencies

1 AVL to VND ₫ 6,510.331 1 AVL to AUD A$ 0.38347 1 AVL to GBP ￡ 0.18555 1 AVL to EUR € 0.217712 1 AVL to USD $ 0.2474 1 AVL to MYR RM 1.056398 1 AVL to TRY ₺ 9.542218 1 AVL to JPY ¥ 35.84826 1 AVL to RUB ₽ 20.457506 1 AVL to INR ₹ 20.937462 1 AVL to IDR Rp 4,055.737056 1 AVL to KRW ₩ 346.498544 1 AVL to PHP ₱ 13.770284 1 AVL to EGP ￡E. 12.55555 1 AVL to BRL R$ 1.39781 1 AVL to CAD C$ 0.341412 1 AVL to BDT ৳ 30.15806 1 AVL to NGN ₦ 396.473344 1 AVL to UAH ₴ 10.29184 1 AVL to VES Bs 21.7712 1 AVL to PKR Rs 69.747008 1 AVL to KZT ₸ 127.326884 1 AVL to THB ฿ 8.18894 1 AVL to TWD NT$ 7.597654 1 AVL to AED د.إ 0.907958 1 AVL to CHF Fr 0.202868 1 AVL to HKD HK$ 1.91735 1 AVL to MAD .د.م 2.290924 1 AVL to MXN $ 4.844092

Avalon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avalon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avalon What is the price of Avalon (AVL) today? The live price of Avalon (AVL) is 0.2474 USD . What is the market cap of Avalon (AVL)? The current market cap of Avalon is $ 40.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVL by its real-time market price of 0.2474 USD . What is the circulating supply of Avalon (AVL)? The current circulating supply of Avalon (AVL) is 161.68M USD . What was the highest price of Avalon (AVL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Avalon (AVL) is 2.0011 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Avalon (AVL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Avalon (AVL) is $ 103.70K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!