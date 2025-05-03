Baby Bonk Logo

Baby Bonk Price(BABYBONK)

Baby Bonk (BABYBONK) Live Price Chart

+8.39%(1D)

BABYBONK Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Baby Bonk (BABYBONK) today is 0.000000000004998 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.75M USD. BABYBONK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Bonk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.49K USD
- Baby Bonk price change within the day is +8.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 350,957.13T USD

Get real-time price updates of the BABYBONK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYBONK price information.

BABYBONK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Baby Bonk for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000000000038687+8.39%
30 Days$ +0.000000000001494+42.63%
60 Days$ -0.000000000000115-2.25%
90 Days$ -0.000000000000788-13.62%
Baby Bonk Price Change Today

Today, BABYBONK recorded a change of $ +0.00000000000038687 (+8.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Baby Bonk 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000000001494 (+42.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Baby Bonk 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYBONK saw a change of $ -0.000000000000115 (-2.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Baby Bonk 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000000000788 (-13.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYBONK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Baby Bonk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-2.54%

+8.39%

+23.19%

BABYBONK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Baby Bonk (BABYBONK)

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Baby Bonk is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Baby Bonk investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYBONK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Baby Bonk on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Baby Bonk buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Baby Bonk Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Baby Bonk, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYBONK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Baby Bonk price prediction page.

Baby Bonk Price History

Tracing BABYBONK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYBONK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Baby Bonk price history page.

How to buy Baby Bonk (BABYBONK)

Looking for how to buy Baby Bonk? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Baby Bonk on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BABYBONK to Local Currencies

Baby Bonk Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Bonk, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Baby Bonk Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Bonk

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners

A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

May 3, 2025

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

Trade

