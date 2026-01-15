Bears and Salmon Price Today

The live Bears and Salmon (BANDS) price today is $ 0.00013021, with a 37.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current BANDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00013021 per BANDS.

Bears and Salmon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BANDS. During the last 24 hours, BANDS traded between $ 0.00013 (low) and $ 0.00021056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BANDS moved -8.99% in the last hour and -46.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.45K.

Bears and Salmon (BANDS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.45K$ 56.45K $ 56.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain AVAX_CCHAIN

