Bellscoin Price(BELLS)
The current price of Bellscoin (BELLS) today is 0.26 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.51M USD. BELLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bellscoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.14K USD
- Bellscoin price change within the day is -0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 59.64M USD
Track the price changes of Bellscoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00099
|-0.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.092
|+54.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.094
|+56.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.028
|+12.06%
Today, BELLS recorded a change of $ -0.00099 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.Bellscoin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.092 (+54.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.Bellscoin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BELLS saw a change of $ +0.094 (+56.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Bellscoin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.028 (+12.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Bellscoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.16%
-0.38%
+23.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bellscoin is a Proof of Work blockchain created by BillyM2K, the founder of Dogecoin. It was made eight days before Dogecoin in December 2013. Following Dogecoin’s rapid rise to becoming the world's #1 memecoin, interest in Bellscoin declined, and the chain stopped being mined shortly after launch. Over the years, various blockchain enthusiasts attempted to restart Bellscoin, but it wasn’t until late 2023 that a relaunch was successful.
|1 BELLS to VND
₫6,841.9
|1 BELLS to AUD
A$0.403
|1 BELLS to GBP
￡0.195
|1 BELLS to EUR
€0.2288
|1 BELLS to USD
$0.26
|1 BELLS to MYR
RM1.1102
|1 BELLS to TRY
₺10.0282
|1 BELLS to JPY
¥37.674
|1 BELLS to RUB
₽21.4994
|1 BELLS to INR
₹22.0038
|1 BELLS to IDR
Rp4,262.2944
|1 BELLS to KRW
₩364.1456
|1 BELLS to PHP
₱14.4716
|1 BELLS to EGP
￡E.13.1976
|1 BELLS to BRL
R$1.469
|1 BELLS to CAD
C$0.3588
|1 BELLS to BDT
৳31.694
|1 BELLS to NGN
₦416.6656
|1 BELLS to UAH
₴10.816
|1 BELLS to VES
Bs22.88
|1 BELLS to PKR
Rs73.2992
|1 BELLS to KZT
₸133.8116
|1 BELLS to THB
฿8.606
|1 BELLS to TWD
NT$7.9846
|1 BELLS to AED
د.إ0.9542
|1 BELLS to CHF
Fr0.2132
|1 BELLS to HKD
HK$2.015
|1 BELLS to MAD
.د.م2.4076
|1 BELLS to MXN
$5.0908
For a more in-depth understanding of Bellscoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
