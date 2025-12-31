Backstage Price Today

The live Backstage (BKS) price today is $ 0.00402, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current BKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00402 per BKS.

Backstage currently ranks #5307 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 BKS. During the last 24 hours, BKS traded between $ 0.00402 (low) and $ 0.00433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01393519212883124, while the all-time low was $ 0.003858715400467736.

In short-term performance, BKS moved 0.00% in the last hour and -28.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.43K.

Backstage (BKS) Market Information

Rank No.5307 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 1.43K$ 1.43K $ 1.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.02M$ 4.02M $ 4.02M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Backstage is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.43K. The circulating supply of BKS is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.02M.