What is bm about?

bm, short for Bera Morning, is a widely recognized term in the Berachain community and the first meme coin ever launched on Berachain. It is also the first token deployed using Kodiak’s Panda Factory, a cutting-edge no-code token deployer. Currently, bm leads the Berachain memecoin market by capitalization, making it a culturally significant asset in the ecosystem.

What is the current price of bm?

The live price of bm (BM) is ₹0.00232048242266470000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is bm positioned in the market?

bm currently sits at market rank #8431, supported by a market capitalization of ₹2321423.794844280000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BM?

The circulating supply of BM is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of bm?

During the last 24 hours, bm traded within a range of ₹0.00229035851291814000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.00237602338125992000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is bm from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

bm reached an all-time high of ₹0.94408992106244746000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0019580541335264000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for bm?

The current price movement of 0.76% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Berachain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.