Bifrost Price(BNC)
The current price of Bifrost (BNC) today is 0.14293 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.38M USD. BNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bifrost Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.85K USD
- Bifrost price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.61M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNC price information.
Track the price changes of Bifrost for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001431
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00847
|-5.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0189
|-11.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04599
|-24.35%
Today, BNC recorded a change of $ -0.0001431 (-0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.Bifrost 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00847 (-5.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.Bifrost 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BNC saw a change of $ -0.0189 (-11.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Bifrost 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04599 (-24.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Bifrost: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-0.10%
-0.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.
Bifrost is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bifrost investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check BNC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bifrost on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bifrost buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bifrost, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bifrost price prediction page.
Tracing BNC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bifrost price history page.
Looking for how to buy Bifrost? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bifrost on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 BNC to VND
₫3,761.20295
|1 BNC to AUD
A$0.2215415
|1 BNC to GBP
￡0.1071975
|1 BNC to EUR
€0.1257784
|1 BNC to USD
$0.14293
|1 BNC to MYR
RM0.6103111
|1 BNC to TRY
₺5.5128101
|1 BNC to JPY
¥20.710557
|1 BNC to RUB
₽11.8260282
|1 BNC to INR
₹12.0961659
|1 BNC to IDR
Rp2,343.1143792
|1 BNC to KRW
₩200.1820408
|1 BNC to PHP
₱7.9554838
|1 BNC to EGP
￡E.7.2551268
|1 BNC to BRL
R$0.8075545
|1 BNC to CAD
C$0.1972434
|1 BNC to BDT
৳17.423167
|1 BNC to NGN
₦229.0539008
|1 BNC to UAH
₴5.945888
|1 BNC to VES
Bs12.29198
|1 BNC to PKR
Rs40.2948256
|1 BNC to KZT
₸73.5603538
|1 BNC to THB
฿4.730983
|1 BNC to TWD
NT$4.3893803
|1 BNC to AED
د.إ0.5245531
|1 BNC to CHF
Fr0.1172026
|1 BNC to HKD
HK$1.1077075
|1 BNC to MAD
.د.م1.3235318
|1 BNC to MXN
$2.7985694
For a more in-depth understanding of Bifrost, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
