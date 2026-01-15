BOB Price Today

The live BOB (BOBMEME) price today is $ 0.000002256, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBMEME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000002256 per BOBMEME.

BOB currently ranks #1884 by market capitalisation at $ 1.55M, with a circulating supply of 689.13B BOBMEME. During the last 24 hours, BOBMEME traded between $ 0.000002036 (low) and $ 0.000002771 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000218963593709231, while the all-time low was $ 0.000000015403283083.

In short-term performance, BOBMEME moved +2.73% in the last hour and +8.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.73K.

BOB (BOBMEME) Market Information

Rank No.1884 Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) $ 58.73K$ 58.73K $ 58.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.56M$ 1.56M $ 1.56M Circulation Supply 689.13B 689.13B 689.13B Max Supply 690,000,000,000 690,000,000,000 690,000,000,000 Total Supply 689,127,646,403 689,127,646,403 689,127,646,403 Circulation Rate 99.87% Public Blockchain ETH

