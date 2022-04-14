Bitrock (BROCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitrock (BROCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitrock (BROCK) Information Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens. Official Website: https://bit-rock.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bit-rock.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xde67d97b8770dc98c746a3fc0093c538666eb493

Bitrock (BROCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitrock (BROCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.65M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 94.95M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.74M All-Time High: $ 0.32575 All-Time Low: $ 0.000052978131291244 Current Price: $ 0.01741

Bitrock (BROCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrock (BROCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BROCK's tokenomics, explore BROCK token's live price!

