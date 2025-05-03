What is Bitrock (BROCK)

Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens.

Bitrock Price Prediction

Bitrock Price History

How to buy Bitrock (BROCK)

BROCK to Local Currencies

Bitrock Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitrock What is the price of Bitrock (BROCK) today? The live price of Bitrock (BROCK) is 0.0222 USD . What is the market cap of Bitrock (BROCK)? The current market cap of Bitrock is $ 2.11M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BROCK by its real-time market price of 0.0222 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bitrock (BROCK)? The current circulating supply of Bitrock (BROCK) is 94.95M USD . What was the highest price of Bitrock (BROCK)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Bitrock (BROCK) is 0.32575 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bitrock (BROCK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bitrock (BROCK) is $ 128.40K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

