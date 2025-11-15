Openverse Network (BTG) Tokenomics
Openverse Network (BTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Openverse Network (BTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Openverse Network (BTG) Information
Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”
Openverse Network (BTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Openverse Network (BTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BTG's tokenomics, explore BTG token's live price!
How to Buy BTG
Interested in adding Openverse Network (BTG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BTG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Openverse Network (BTG) Price History
Analysing the price history of BTG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
BTG Price Prediction
Want to know where BTG might be heading? Our BTG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Buy Openverse Network (BTG)
Amount
1 BTG = 9.596 USD
Trade Openverse Network (BTG)
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for