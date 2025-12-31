Bullish Degen Price Today

The live Bullish Degen (BULLISH) price today is $ 0.02164, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current BULLISH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02164 per BULLISH.

Bullish Degen currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BULLISH. During the last 24 hours, BULLISH traded between $ 0.01679 (low) and $ 0.0252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BULLISH moved -0.92% in the last hour and +6.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 106.64K.

Bullish Degen (BULLISH) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 106.64K$ 106.64K $ 106.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.64M$ 21.64M $ 21.64M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Bullish Degen is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 106.64K. The circulating supply of BULLISH is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.64M.