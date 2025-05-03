Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
PancakeSwap Price(CAKE)
The current price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) today is 1.971 USD with a current market cap of $ 626.92M USD. CAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PancakeSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.06M USD
- PancakeSwap price change within the day is -1.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 318.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of PancakeSwap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.03696
|-1.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.136
|+7.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.201
|+11.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.52
|+35.83%
Today, CAKE recorded a change of $ -0.03696 (-1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.PancakeSwap 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.136 (+7.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.PancakeSwap 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, CAKE saw a change of $ +0.201 (+11.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PancakeSwap 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.52 (+35.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PancakeSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-1.83%
-2.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.
PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.
Additionally, you can:
- Check CAKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PancakeSwap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PancakeSwap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PancakeSwap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CAKE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PancakeSwap price prediction page.
Tracing CAKE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CAKE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PancakeSwap price history page.
Looking for how to buy PancakeSwap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PancakeSwap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 CAKE to VND
₫51,866.865
|1 CAKE to AUD
A$3.05505
|1 CAKE to GBP
￡1.47825
|1 CAKE to EUR
€1.73448
|1 CAKE to USD
$1.971
|1 CAKE to MYR
RM8.41617
|1 CAKE to TRY
₺75.80466
|1 CAKE to JPY
¥285.44022
|1 CAKE to RUB
₽163.45503
|1 CAKE to INR
₹166.58892
|1 CAKE to IDR
Rp32,311.47024
|1 CAKE to KRW
₩2,760.50376
|1 CAKE to PHP
₱109.3905
|1 CAKE to EGP
￡E.99.98883
|1 CAKE to BRL
R$11.13615
|1 CAKE to CAD
C$2.71998
|1 CAKE to BDT
৳240.2649
|1 CAKE to NGN
₦3,168.79641
|1 CAKE to UAH
₴81.9936
|1 CAKE to VES
Bs173.448
|1 CAKE to PKR
Rs555.66432
|1 CAKE to KZT
₸1,020.70206
|1 CAKE to THB
฿65.2401
|1 CAKE to TWD
NT$60.52941
|1 CAKE to AED
د.إ7.23357
|1 CAKE to CHF
Fr1.61622
|1 CAKE to HKD
HK$15.27525
|1 CAKE to MAD
.د.م18.25146
|1 CAKE to MXN
$38.59218
For a more in-depth understanding of PancakeSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
