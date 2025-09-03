More About CARDS

Collector Crypt Price(CARDS)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Live Price Chart
Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price Information (USD)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) real-time price is $ 0.1438. Over the past 24 hours, CARDS traded between a low of $ 0.05 and a high of $ 0.225, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, CARDS has changed by -13.79% over the past hour, +196.80% over 24 hours, and +187.60% in the past 7 days.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Market Information

SOL

The current Market Cap of Collector Crypt is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.37K. The circulating supply of CARDS is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Collector Crypt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0984+196.80%
30 Days$ +0.0938+187.60%
60 Days$ +0.0938+187.60%
90 Days$ +0.0938+187.60%
Collector Crypt Price Change Today

Today, CARDS recorded a change of $ +0.0984 (+196.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Collector Crypt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0938 (+187.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Collector Crypt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CARDS saw a change of $ +0.0938 (+187.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Collector Crypt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0938 (+187.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Collector Crypt (CARDS)

Collector Crypt Price Prediction (USD)

Collector Crypt (CARDS) Tokenomics

How to buy Collector Crypt (CARDS)

CARDS to Local Currencies

1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to VND
3,784.097
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AUD
A$0.220014
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to GBP
0.106412
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to EUR
0.123668
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to USD
$0.1438
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MYR
RM0.606836
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TRY
5.91737
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to JPY
¥21.2824
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ARS
ARS$195.379622
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RUB
11.629106
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to INR
12.673094
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to IDR
Rp2,357.376672
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KRW
200.27745
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PHP
8.256996
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to EGP
￡E.6.982928
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BRL
R$0.786586
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CAD
C$0.198444
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BDT
17.488956
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NGN
220.889742
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to COP
$577.509428
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ZAR
R.2.548136
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to UAH
5.94613
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to VES
Bs21.4262
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CLP
$139.9174
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PKR
Rs40.689648
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KZT
77.64481
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to THB
฿4.660558
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to TWD
NT$4.416098
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AED
د.إ0.527746
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CHF
Fr0.11504
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HKD
HK$1.12164
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AMD
֏55.01069
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MAD
.د.م1.299952
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MXN
$2.697688
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SAR
ريال0.53925
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PLN
0.526308
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RON
лв0.626968
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to SEK
kr1.360348
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BGN
лв0.241584
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HUF
Ft48.87762
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to CZK
3.028428
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to KWD
د.ك0.0440028
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to ILS
0.484606
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to AOA
Kz131.083766
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BHD
.د.ب0.0540688
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to BMD
$0.1438
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to DKK
kr0.921758
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to HNL
L3.78913
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to MUR
6.64356
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NAD
$2.546698
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NOK
kr1.440876
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to NZD
$0.24446
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PAB
B/.0.1438
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to PGK
K0.602522
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to QAR
ر.ق0.523432
1 Collector Crypt(CARDS) to RSD
дин.14.483536

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collector Crypt

How much is Collector Crypt (CARDS) worth today?
The live CARDS price in USD is 0.1438 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CARDS to USD price?
The current price of CARDS to USD is $ 0.1438. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Collector Crypt?
The market cap for CARDS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CARDS?
The circulating supply of CARDS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CARDS?
CARDS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CARDS?
CARDS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CARDS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CARDS is $ 74.37K USD.
Will CARDS go higher this year?
CARDS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CARDS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Collector Crypt (CARDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
09-03 07:05:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Staking Creates Longest Queue Since September 2023, with 832,000 ETH Waiting for Admission
09-02 19:30:00Industry Updates
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million

