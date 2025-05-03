What is ChangeX (CHANGE)

ChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account.

How to buy ChangeX (CHANGE)

CHANGE to Local Currencies

ChangeX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ChangeX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChangeX What is the price of ChangeX (CHANGE) today? The live price of ChangeX (CHANGE) is 0.00281197 USD . What is the market cap of ChangeX (CHANGE)? The current market cap of ChangeX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CHANGE by its real-time market price of 0.00281197 USD . What is the circulating supply of ChangeX (CHANGE)? The current circulating supply of ChangeX (CHANGE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ChangeX (CHANGE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ChangeX (CHANGE) is 0.132996 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ChangeX (CHANGE)? The 24-hour trading volume of ChangeX (CHANGE) is $ 19.92K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

