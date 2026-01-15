Checkmate Price Today

The live Checkmate (CHECK) price today is $ 0.100181, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHECK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.100181 per CHECK.

Checkmate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHECK. During the last 24 hours, CHECK traded between $ 0.098632 (low) and $ 0.101953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHECK moved +0.09% in the last hour and +19.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 471.55K.

Checkmate (CHECK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 471.55K$ 471.55K $ 471.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.18M$ 100.18M $ 100.18M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Checkmate is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 471.55K. The circulating supply of CHECK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.18M.