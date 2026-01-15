Confidential Layer Price Today

The live Confidential Layer (CLONE) price today is $ 0.01526, with a 2.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01526 per CLONE.

Confidential Layer currently ranks #3932 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLONE. During the last 24 hours, CLONE traded between $ 0.01522 (low) and $ 0.01622 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1137696932664273, while the all-time low was $ 0.014251777554791732.

In short-term performance, CLONE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 470.60K.

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Market Information

Rank No.3932 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 470.60K$ 470.60K $ 470.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.26M$ 15.26M $ 15.26M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

