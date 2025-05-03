What is COMAI (COMAI)

Commune is a protocol that aims to connect all developer tools into one network, fostering a more shareable, reusable, and open economy. It follows an inclusive design philosophy that is based on being maximally unopinionated.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COMAI What is the price of COMAI (COMAI) today? The live price of COMAI (COMAI) is 0.03551 USD . What is the market cap of COMAI (COMAI)? The current market cap of COMAI is $ 2.53M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COMAI by its real-time market price of 0.03551 USD . What is the circulating supply of COMAI (COMAI)? The current circulating supply of COMAI (COMAI) is 71.16M USD . What was the highest price of COMAI (COMAI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of COMAI (COMAI) is 2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of COMAI (COMAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of COMAI (COMAI) is $ 20.89K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

