Common Protocol Price Today

The live Common Protocol (COMMON) price today is $ 0.003037, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003037 per COMMON.

Common Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7.10M, with a circulating supply of 2.34B COMMON. During the last 24 hours, COMMON traded between $ 0.003034 (low) and $ 0.003227 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, COMMON moved -1.75% in the last hour and +2.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.07K.

Common Protocol (COMMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.10M$ 7.10M $ 7.10M Volume (24H) $ 57.07K$ 57.07K $ 57.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.71M$ 37.71M $ 37.71M Circulation Supply 2.34B 2.34B 2.34B Max Supply 12,418,259,242 12,418,259,242 12,418,259,242 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 18.81% Public Blockchain BASE

