Cortex Price(CTXC)
The current price of Cortex (CTXC) today is 0.08171 USD with a current market cap of $ 18.73M USD. CTXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cortex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 95.43K USD
- Cortex price change within the day is -1.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 229.21M USD
Track the price changes of Cortex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010092
|-1.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.04979
|-37.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.07529
|-47.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12279
|-60.05%
Today, CTXC recorded a change of $ -0.0010092 (-1.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.Cortex 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.04979 (-37.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.Cortex 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, CTXC saw a change of $ -0.07529 (-47.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Cortex 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.12279 (-60.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Cortex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-1.22%
+2.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.
|1 CTXC to VND
₫2,150.19865
|1 CTXC to AUD
A$0.1266505
|1 CTXC to GBP
￡0.0612825
|1 CTXC to EUR
€0.0719048
|1 CTXC to USD
$0.08171
|1 CTXC to MYR
RM0.3489017
|1 CTXC to TRY
₺3.1515547
|1 CTXC to JPY
¥11.839779
|1 CTXC to RUB
₽6.7606854
|1 CTXC to INR
₹6.9151173
|1 CTXC to IDR
Rp1,339.5079824
|1 CTXC to KRW
₩114.4397576
|1 CTXC to PHP
₱4.5479786
|1 CTXC to EGP
￡E.4.1475996
|1 CTXC to BRL
R$0.4616615
|1 CTXC to CAD
C$0.1127598
|1 CTXC to BDT
৳9.960449
|1 CTXC to NGN
₦130.9451776
|1 CTXC to UAH
₴3.399136
|1 CTXC to VES
Bs7.02706
|1 CTXC to PKR
Rs23.0356832
|1 CTXC to KZT
₸42.0528686
|1 CTXC to THB
฿2.704601
|1 CTXC to TWD
NT$2.5093141
|1 CTXC to AED
د.إ0.2998757
|1 CTXC to CHF
Fr0.0670022
|1 CTXC to HKD
HK$0.6332525
|1 CTXC to MAD
.د.م0.7566346
|1 CTXC to MXN
$1.5998818
For a more in-depth understanding of Cortex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
