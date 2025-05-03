What is Convex Finance (CVX)

Convex allows Curve.fi liquidity providers to earn trading fees and claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. Liquidity providers can receive boosted CRV and liquidity mining rewards with minimal effort.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Convex Finance What is the price of Convex Finance (CVX) today? The live price of Convex Finance (CVX) is 3.056 USD . What is the market cap of Convex Finance (CVX)? The current market cap of Convex Finance is $ 296.17M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CVX by its real-time market price of 3.056 USD . What is the circulating supply of Convex Finance (CVX)? The current circulating supply of Convex Finance (CVX) is 96.92M USD . What was the highest price of Convex Finance (CVX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Convex Finance (CVX) is 62.51 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Convex Finance (CVX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Convex Finance (CVX) is $ 339.66K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

