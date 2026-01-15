Cysic Price Today

The live Cysic (CYS) price today is $ 0.5521, with a 17.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5521 per CYS.

Cysic currently ranks #332 by market capitalisation at $ 88.78M, with a circulating supply of 160.80M CYS. During the last 24 hours, CYS traded between $ 0.4501 (low) and $ 0.5567 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5295172972651393, while the all-time low was $ 0.1586397830800092.

In short-term performance, CYS moved +3.89% in the last hour and +52.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 234.86K.

Cysic (CYS) Market Information

Rank No.332 Market Cap $ 88.78M$ 88.78M $ 88.78M Volume (24H) $ 234.86K$ 234.86K $ 234.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 552.10M$ 552.10M $ 552.10M Circulation Supply 160.80M 160.80M 160.80M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 16.08% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Cysic is $ 88.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 234.86K. The circulating supply of CYS is 160.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 552.10M.