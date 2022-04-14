DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics
DeepBook (DEEP) Information
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeepBook (DEEP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of DeepBook (DEEP)
Dive deeper into how DEEP tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEEP
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
- Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|DBClaimNFT Holders
|Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
|v3 Testing Participants
|Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
|Exchanges
|Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
|Community & Ecosystem
|Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
|Team & Contributors
|Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches
For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
- Staking Incentives:
- Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
- Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
- Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
- Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
- No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
- Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
- Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
|Allocation
|DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
|Usage
|Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
|Incentives
|Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
|Locking
|Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
|Unlocking
|Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations
Additional Resources
- DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
- Official Documentation
- DEEP Token Governance Blog
Analysis and Implications
- Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
- Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
- Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.
Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.
DeepBook (DEEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DeepBook (DEEP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEEP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEEP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEEP's tokenomics, explore DEEP token's live price!
How to Buy DEEP
Interested in adding DeepBook (DEEP) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DEEP, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
DeepBook (DEEP) Price History
Analysing the price history of DEEP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
DEEP Price Prediction
Want to know where DEEP might be heading? Our DEEP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy DeepBook (DEEP)
Amount
1 DEEP = 0.136074 USD