What is DeepBook (DEEP)

DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.

For a more in-depth understanding of DeepBook, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeepBook What is the price of DeepBook (DEEP) today? The live price of DeepBook (DEEP) is 0.180002 USD . What is the market cap of DeepBook (DEEP)? The current market cap of DeepBook is $ 567.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEEP by its real-time market price of 0.180002 USD . What is the circulating supply of DeepBook (DEEP)? The current circulating supply of DeepBook (DEEP) is 3.15B USD . What was the highest price of DeepBook (DEEP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of DeepBook (DEEP) is 0.344346 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DeepBook (DEEP)? The 24-hour trading volume of DeepBook (DEEP) is $ 643.30K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

