Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
DeFrogs Price(DEFROGS)
The current price of DeFrogs (DEFROGS) today is 47.22 USD with a current market cap of $ 472.20K USD. DEFROGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFrogs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 246.52 USD
- DeFrogs price change within the day is +2.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEFROGS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEFROGS price information.
Track the price changes of DeFrogs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.3575
|+2.96%
|30 Days
|$ +3.24
|+7.36%
|60 Days
|$ -5.45
|-10.35%
|90 Days
|$ -22.78
|-32.55%
Today, DEFROGS recorded a change of $ +1.3575 (+2.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.DeFrogs 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.24 (+7.36%), showing the token's short-term performance.DeFrogs 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, DEFROGS saw a change of $ -5.45 (-10.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.DeFrogs 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -22.78 (-32.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of DeFrogs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+2.96%
-0.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A collection of 10,000 DeFrogs enabled by ERC404, an experimental token standard enabling persistent liquidity and semi-fungibility for Ethereum NFTs. The 1st ERC404 PFP (ERC20 x ERC721).
DeFrogs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DeFrogs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check DEFROGS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DeFrogs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFrogs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFrogs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEFROGS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFrogs price prediction page.
Tracing DEFROGS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEFROGS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFrogs price history page.
Looking for how to buy DeFrogs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFrogs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 DEFROGS to VND
₫1,242,594.3
|1 DEFROGS to AUD
A$73.191
|1 DEFROGS to GBP
￡35.415
|1 DEFROGS to EUR
€41.5536
|1 DEFROGS to USD
$47.22
|1 DEFROGS to MYR
RM201.6294
|1 DEFROGS to TRY
₺1,816.0812
|1 DEFROGS to JPY
¥6,838.4004
|1 DEFROGS to RUB
₽3,915.9546
|1 DEFROGS to INR
₹3,991.0344
|1 DEFROGS to IDR
Rp774,098.2368
|1 DEFROGS to KRW
₩66,134.4432
|1 DEFROGS to PHP
₱2,620.71
|1 DEFROGS to EGP
￡E.2,395.4706
|1 DEFROGS to BRL
R$266.793
|1 DEFROGS to CAD
C$65.1636
|1 DEFROGS to BDT
৳5,756.118
|1 DEFROGS to NGN
₦75,916.0662
|1 DEFROGS to UAH
₴1,964.352
|1 DEFROGS to VES
Bs4,155.36
|1 DEFROGS to PKR
Rs13,312.2624
|1 DEFROGS to KZT
₸24,453.3492
|1 DEFROGS to THB
฿1,562.982
|1 DEFROGS to TWD
NT$1,450.1262
|1 DEFROGS to AED
د.إ173.2974
|1 DEFROGS to CHF
Fr38.7204
|1 DEFROGS to HKD
HK$365.955
|1 DEFROGS to MAD
.د.م437.2572
|1 DEFROGS to MXN
$924.5676
For a more in-depth understanding of DeFrogs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee