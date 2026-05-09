What is Donut about?

Donut (DONUT) is the native token of r/EthTrader, a unique Ethereum-focused community on Reddit. It powers a SocialFi ecosystem by incentivizing contributions, promoting engagement, and enabling decentralized governance. Donuts are distributed based on user activity, such as posting, commenting, and participating in governance, creating a fair and transparent reward system for contributors.

What makes Donut unique?

Additionally, DONUT holders have the ability to influence subreddit policies and ecosystem changes. The token also supports initiatives such as tipping, subreddit special memberships, and domain-based identity systems.

What is the current price of Donut?

The live price of Donut (DONUT) is ₹0.92970037042560288000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Donut positioned in the market?

Donut currently sits at market rank #4900, supported by a market capitalization of ₹18990713.614069080000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of DONUT?

The circulating supply of DONUT is 20427029.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Donut?

During the last 24 hours, Donut traded within a range of ₹0.91327734365895144000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.93454667926449492000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Donut from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Donut reached an all-time high of ₹50.791237453432632000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.91327734365895144000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is DONUT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Donut?

The current price movement of -0.30% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.