Data Ownership Price Today

The live Data Ownership (DOP2) price today is $ 0.004805, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOP2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004805 per DOP2.

Data Ownership currently ranks #3745 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DOP2. During the last 24 hours, DOP2 traded between $ 0.004713 (low) and $ 0.004975 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11434343850986514, while the all-time low was $ 0.004599917115120822.

In short-term performance, DOP2 moved +0.20% in the last hour and -1.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 472.63K.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Market Information

Rank No.3745 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 472.63K$ 472.63K $ 472.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.18M$ 94.18M $ 94.18M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 19,599,637,336.7906 19,599,637,336.7906 19,599,637,336.7906 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 472.63K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 19599637336.7906. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.18M.