ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live DREAMSOL price today is 0.008306 USD.DREAMSX402 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time DREAMSX402 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live DREAMSOL price today is 0.008306 USD.DREAMSX402 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time DREAMSX402 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DREAMSX402

DREAMSX402 Price Info

What is DREAMSX402

DREAMSX402 Official Website

DREAMSX402 Tokenomics

DREAMSX402 Price Forecast

DREAMSX402 History

DREAMSX402 Buying Guide

DREAMSX402-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DREAMSX402 Spot

DREAMSX402 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DREAMSOL Logo

DREAMSOL Price(DREAMSX402)

1 DREAMSX402 to USD Live Price:

$0.008306
$0.008306$0.008306
+0.09%1D
USD
DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:35:14 (UTC+8)

DREAMSOL Price Today

The live DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) price today is $ 0.008306, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current DREAMSX402 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008306 per DREAMSX402.

DREAMSOL currently ranks #3636 by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- DREAMSX402. During the last 24 hours, DREAMSX402 traded between $ 0.00821 (low) and $ 0.010286 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04023179403234899, while the all-time low was $ 0.000338121622246258.

In short-term performance, DREAMSX402 moved +0.83% in the last hour and +29.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.35K.

DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Market Information

No.3636

--
----

$ 55.35K
$ 55.35K$ 55.35K

$ 8.56M
$ 8.56M$ 8.56M

--
----

1,030,073,680
1,030,073,680 1,030,073,680

1,030,073,680
1,030,073,680 1,030,073,680

SOL

The current Market Cap of DREAMSOL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.35K. The circulating supply of DREAMSX402 is --, with a total supply of 1030073680. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.56M.

DREAMSOL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00821
$ 0.00821$ 0.00821
24H Low
$ 0.010286
$ 0.010286$ 0.010286
24H High

$ 0.00821
$ 0.00821$ 0.00821

$ 0.010286
$ 0.010286$ 0.010286

$ 0.04023179403234899
$ 0.04023179403234899$ 0.04023179403234899

$ 0.000338121622246258
$ 0.000338121622246258$ 0.000338121622246258

+0.83%

+0.09%

+29.76%

+29.76%

DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Price History USD

Track the price changes of DREAMSOL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000747+0.09%
30 Days$ +0.000764+10.12%
60 Days$ -0.001694-16.94%
90 Days$ -0.001694-16.94%
DREAMSOL Price Change Today

Today, DREAMSX402 recorded a change of $ +0.00000747 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DREAMSOL 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000764 (+10.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DREAMSOL 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DREAMSX402 saw a change of $ -0.001694 (-16.94%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DREAMSOL 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001694 (-16.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402)?

Check out the DREAMSOL Price History page now.

AI Analysis for DREAMSOL

AI-driven insights that analyse DREAMSOL latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence DREAMSOL's prices?

DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) prices are influenced by several key factors:

Market sentiment and investor confidence drive demand fluctuations. Trading volume and liquidity affect price stability. Token utility and adoption within the Dreams ecosystem impact long-term value. Overall crypto market trends correlate with price movements.

Why do people want to know DREAMSOL's price today?

People want to know DREAMSOL price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market opportunities, managing risk exposure, and timing buy/sell orders. Real-time price data helps investors assess volatility, compare against other cryptocurrencies, and determine optimal entry/exit points for maximizing profits or minimizing losses.

Price Prediction for DREAMSOL

DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DREAMSX402 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of DREAMSOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DREAMSOL will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DREAMSX402 price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking DREAMSOL Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest DREAMSOL in India

Ready to get started with DREAMSOL? Buying DREAMSX402 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy DREAMSOL. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and DREAMSOL will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Guide

What can you do with DREAMSOL

Owning DREAMSOL allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402)

A smol, powerful, generative agent framework for playing anything onchain, across all chains.

DREAMSOL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DREAMSOL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official DREAMSOL Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DREAMSOL

How much will 1 DREAMSOL be worth in 2030?
If DREAMSOL were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential DREAMSOL prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:35:14 (UTC+8)

DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

DREAMSOL Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
View More

Explore More about DREAMSOL

DREAMSX402 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DREAMSX402 with leverage. Explore DREAMSX402 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade DREAMSOL (DREAMSX402) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DREAMSOL price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DREAMSX402/USDT
$0.008306
$0.008306$0.008306
-0.02%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$4.6999
$4.6999$4.6999

+6,166.53%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.582
$2.582$2.582

+158.20%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$111.48
$111.48$111.48

+59.25%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.02983
$0.02983$0.02983

+2.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$4.6999
$4.6999$4.6999

+6,166.53%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.582
$2.582$2.582

+158.20%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001973
$0.0000000000000001973$0.0000000000000001973

+146.62%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000001711
$0.0000000000000000001711$0.0000000000000000001711

+128.13%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001141
$0.00001141$0.00001141

+60.25%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DREAMSX402-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DREAMSX402
DREAMSX402
USD
USD

1 DREAMSX402 = 0.008306 USD