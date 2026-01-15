Edel Price Today

The live Edel (EDEL) price today is $ 0.02299, with a 4.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02299 per EDEL.

Edel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- EDEL. During the last 24 hours, EDEL traded between $ 0.02287 (low) and $ 0.02599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EDEL moved 0.00% in the last hour and -11.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.63K.

Edel (EDEL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 58.63K$ 58.63K $ 58.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BASE

