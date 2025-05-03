What is MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

MULTIVERSX Price Prediction

MULTIVERSX Price History

How to buy MULTIVERSX (EGLD)

EGLD to Local Currencies

1 EGLD to VND ₫ 412,619.2 1 EGLD to AUD A$ 24.304 1 EGLD to GBP ￡ 11.76 1 EGLD to EUR € 13.7984 1 EGLD to USD $ 15.68 1 EGLD to MYR RM 66.9536 1 EGLD to TRY ₺ 603.0528 1 EGLD to JPY ¥ 2,270.7776 1 EGLD to RUB ₽ 1,300.3424 1 EGLD to INR ₹ 1,325.2736 1 EGLD to IDR Rp 257,049.1392 1 EGLD to KRW ₩ 21,960.7808 1 EGLD to PHP ₱ 870.24 1 EGLD to EGP ￡E. 795.4464 1 EGLD to BRL R$ 88.592 1 EGLD to CAD C$ 21.6384 1 EGLD to BDT ৳ 1,911.392 1 EGLD to NGN ₦ 25,208.8928 1 EGLD to UAH ₴ 652.288 1 EGLD to VES Bs 1,379.84 1 EGLD to PKR Rs 4,420.5056 1 EGLD to KZT ₸ 8,120.0448 1 EGLD to THB ฿ 519.008 1 EGLD to TWD NT$ 481.5328 1 EGLD to AED د.إ 57.5456 1 EGLD to CHF Fr 12.8576 1 EGLD to HKD HK$ 121.52 1 EGLD to MAD .د.م 145.1968 1 EGLD to MXN $ 307.0144

MULTIVERSX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MULTIVERSX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) today? The live price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 15.68 USD . What is the market cap of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The current market cap of MULTIVERSX is $ 441.89M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EGLD by its real-time market price of 15.68 USD . What is the circulating supply of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The current circulating supply of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 28.18M USD . What was the highest price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is 237 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MULTIVERSX (EGLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of MULTIVERSX (EGLD) is $ 1.35M USD .

