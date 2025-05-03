What is ELF (ELF)

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

ELF is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ELF investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ELF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ELF on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ELF buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ELF Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ELF, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ELF price prediction page.

ELF Price History

Tracing ELF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ELF price history page.

How to buy ELF (ELF)

Looking for how to buy ELF? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ELF on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELF to Local Currencies

1 ELF to VND ₫ 6,220.866 1 ELF to AUD A$ 0.36642 1 ELF to GBP ￡ 0.1773 1 ELF to EUR € 0.208032 1 ELF to USD $ 0.2364 1 ELF to MYR RM 1.009428 1 ELF to TRY ₺ 9.091944 1 ELF to JPY ¥ 34.235448 1 ELF to RUB ₽ 19.604652 1 ELF to INR ₹ 19.980528 1 ELF to IDR Rp 3,875.409216 1 ELF to KRW ₩ 331.092384 1 ELF to PHP ₱ 13.1202 1 ELF to EGP ￡E. 11.992572 1 ELF to BRL R$ 1.33566 1 ELF to CAD C$ 0.326232 1 ELF to BDT ৳ 28.81716 1 ELF to NGN ₦ 380.062644 1 ELF to UAH ₴ 9.83424 1 ELF to VES Bs 20.8032 1 ELF to PKR Rs 66.645888 1 ELF to KZT ₸ 122.422104 1 ELF to THB ฿ 7.82484 1 ELF to TWD NT$ 7.259844 1 ELF to AED د.إ 0.867588 1 ELF to CHF Fr 0.193848 1 ELF to HKD HK$ 1.8321 1 ELF to MAD .د.م 2.189064 1 ELF to MXN $ 4.628712

ELF Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELF, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELF What is the price of ELF (ELF) today? The live price of ELF (ELF) is 0.2364 USD . What is the market cap of ELF (ELF)? The current market cap of ELF is $ 174.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ELF by its real-time market price of 0.2364 USD . What is the circulating supply of ELF (ELF)? The current circulating supply of ELF (ELF) is 739.73M USD . What was the highest price of ELF (ELF)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ELF (ELF) is 1.27074 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ELF (ELF)? The 24-hour trading volume of ELF (ELF) is $ 250.35K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!