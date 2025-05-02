What is EMR (EMR)

Emorya Finance $EMR is a Hyper Deflationary Token created on MultiversX Blockchain and it is the first project of this kind on the global scale that aims to offer you the opportunity to earn rewards depending on the calories you burn. And the only project with such a limited supply that will stop the burning function at just 1 milion tokens! The First Global Project of this kind is conceived to give you the opportunity to earn rewards by burning your calories. EMR is an ambitious project that will establish a monopoly, encompassing all aspects of sports, finance, the crypto world, and every aspect of human life, aiming to bring a significant improvement in the quality of people's lives in the near future.

EMR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EMR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EMR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EMR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EMR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EMR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EMR price prediction page.

EMR Price History

Tracing EMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EMR price history page.

How to buy EMR (EMR)

Looking for how to buy EMR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EMR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EMR to Local Currencies

1 EMR to VND ₫ 172.31062 1 EMR to AUD A$ 0.0101494 1 EMR to GBP ￡ 0.004911 1 EMR to EUR € 0.00576224 1 EMR to USD $ 0.006548 1 EMR to MYR RM 0.02795996 1 EMR to TRY ₺ 0.25249088 1 EMR to JPY ¥ 0.94939452 1 EMR to RUB ₽ 0.54178152 1 EMR to INR ₹ 0.5539608 1 EMR to IDR Rp 107.34424512 1 EMR to KRW ₩ 9.1580328 1 EMR to PHP ₱ 0.36446168 1 EMR to EGP ￡E. 0.33244196 1 EMR to BRL R$ 0.0369962 1 EMR to CAD C$ 0.00903624 1 EMR to BDT ৳ 0.7982012 1 EMR to NGN ₦ 10.49356288 1 EMR to UAH ₴ 0.2723968 1 EMR to VES Bs 0.563128 1 EMR to PKR Rs 1.84601216 1 EMR to KZT ₸ 3.36999368 1 EMR to THB ฿ 0.21667332 1 EMR to TWD NT$ 0.20089264 1 EMR to AED د.إ 0.02403116 1 EMR to CHF Fr 0.00536936 1 EMR to HKD HK$ 0.050747 1 EMR to MAD .د.م 0.06063448 1 EMR to MXN $ 0.12820984

EMR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EMR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EMR What is the price of EMR (EMR) today? The live price of EMR (EMR) is 0.006548 USD . What is the market cap of EMR (EMR)? The current market cap of EMR is $ 861.87K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EMR by its real-time market price of 0.006548 USD . What is the circulating supply of EMR (EMR)? The current circulating supply of EMR (EMR) is 131.62M USD . What was the highest price of EMR (EMR)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of EMR (EMR) is 0.07 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EMR (EMR)? The 24-hour trading volume of EMR (EMR) is $ 27.04K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.