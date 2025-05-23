What is Balance (EPT)

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

How to buy Balance (EPT)

EPT to Local Currencies

Balance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Balance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Balance What is the price of Balance (EPT) today? The live price of Balance (EPT) is 0.009237 USD . What is the market cap of Balance (EPT)? The current market cap of Balance is $ 22.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EPT by its real-time market price of 0.009237 USD . What is the circulating supply of Balance (EPT)? The current circulating supply of Balance (EPT) is 2.44B USD . What was the highest price of Balance (EPT)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of Balance (EPT) is 0.0564 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Balance (EPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Balance (EPT) is $ 5.86M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

