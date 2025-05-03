What is EVDC Network (EVDC)

The EVDC Application is the world’s first EV charging application that supports its own crypto token: EVDC. The EVDC app will directly connect to the charging stations and let users pay using the EVDC tokens.

EVDC Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EVDC Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check EVDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about EVDC Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EVDC Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EVDC Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as EVDC Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EVDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our EVDC Network price prediction page.

EVDC Network Price History

Tracing EVDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EVDC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our EVDC Network price history page.

How to buy EVDC Network (EVDC)

Looking for how to buy EVDC Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EVDC Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EVDC to Local Currencies

1 EVDC to VND ₫ 0.463144 1 EVDC to AUD A$ 0.00002728 1 EVDC to GBP ￡ 0.0000132 1 EVDC to EUR € 0.000015488 1 EVDC to USD $ 0.0000176 1 EVDC to MYR RM 0.000075152 1 EVDC to TRY ₺ 0.000676896 1 EVDC to JPY ¥ 0.002548832 1 EVDC to RUB ₽ 0.001459568 1 EVDC to INR ₹ 0.001487552 1 EVDC to IDR Rp 0.288524544 1 EVDC to KRW ₩ 0.024649856 1 EVDC to PHP ₱ 0.0009768 1 EVDC to EGP ￡E. 0.000892848 1 EVDC to BRL R$ 0.00009944 1 EVDC to CAD C$ 0.000024288 1 EVDC to BDT ৳ 0.00214544 1 EVDC to NGN ₦ 0.028295696 1 EVDC to UAH ₴ 0.00073216 1 EVDC to VES Bs 0.0015488 1 EVDC to PKR Rs 0.004961792 1 EVDC to KZT ₸ 0.009114336 1 EVDC to THB ฿ 0.00058256 1 EVDC to TWD NT$ 0.000540496 1 EVDC to AED د.إ 0.000064592 1 EVDC to CHF Fr 0.000014432 1 EVDC to HKD HK$ 0.0001364 1 EVDC to MAD .د.م 0.000162976 1 EVDC to MXN $ 0.000344608

EVDC Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EVDC Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EVDC Network What is the price of EVDC Network (EVDC) today? The live price of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.0000176 USD . What is the market cap of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The current market cap of EVDC Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EVDC by its real-time market price of 0.0000176 USD . What is the circulating supply of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The current circulating supply of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of EVDC Network (EVDC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of EVDC Network (EVDC) is 0.000093 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of EVDC Network (EVDC)? The 24-hour trading volume of EVDC Network (EVDC) is $ 111.70K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!