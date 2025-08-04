What is FARMAI (FARMAI)

FarmAI combines autonomous drones, AI analytics, and blockchain to transform agriculture. More yield, less waste, total transparency—from seed to shelf. The future of farming starts here. FarmAI is where DeSci, ReFi, and AI converge to grow a smarter, greener future.

What is the price of FARMAI (FARMAI) today? The live price of FARMAI (FARMAI) is 0.01213 USD . What is the market cap of FARMAI (FARMAI)? The current market cap of FARMAI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FARMAI by its real-time market price of 0.01213 USD . What is the circulating supply of FARMAI (FARMAI)? The current circulating supply of FARMAI (FARMAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of FARMAI (FARMAI)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of FARMAI (FARMAI) is 0.25272 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FARMAI (FARMAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of FARMAI (FARMAI) is $ 88.90K USD .

