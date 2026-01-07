Archer Hunter (FASTER) Tokenomics

Archer Hunter (FASTER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Archer Hunter (FASTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Archer Hunter (FASTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Archer Hunter (FASTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
$ 1.50B
$ 1.50B$ 1.50B
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 280.95K
$ 280.95K$ 280.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00715
$ 0.00715$ 0.00715
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.0001873
$ 0.0001873$ 0.0001873

Archer Hunter (FASTER) Information

Archer Hunter stands at the intersection of fast-paced action gameplay and the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. Our mission is not only to deliver an immersive, skill-based RPG experience, but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where players, creators, and partners can actively participate, contribute, and benefit.

Official Website:
https://archerhunter.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.archerhunter.io/
Block Explorer:
https://seitrace.com/token/0xa193D87B0D5E23ef45379F90066891CbD6013226

Archer Hunter (FASTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Archer Hunter (FASTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FASTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FASTER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FASTER's tokenomics, explore FASTER token's live price!

Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price History

Analysing the price history of FASTER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FASTER Price Prediction

Want to know where FASTER might be heading? Our FASTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

