Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Archer Hunter price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much FASTER could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Archer Hunter % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.0000776 $0.0000776 $0.0000776 -18.48% USD Actual Prediction Archer Hunter Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Archer Hunter could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000077 in 2026. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Archer Hunter could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000081 in 2027. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, FASTER is projected to reach $ 0.000085 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, FASTER is projected to reach $ 0.000089 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of FASTER in 2030 is $ 0.000094, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Archer Hunter could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000153. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Archer Hunter could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000250.

2027 $ 0.000081 5.00%

2028 $ 0.000085 10.25%

2029 $ 0.000089 15.76%

2030 $ 0.000094 21.55%

2031 $ 0.000099 27.63%

2032 $ 0.000103 34.01%

2033 $ 0.000109 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.000114 47.75%

2035 $ 0.000120 55.13%

2036 $ 0.000126 62.89%

2037 $ 0.000132 71.03%

2038 $ 0.000139 79.59%

2039 $ 0.000146 88.56%

2040 $ 0.000153 97.99%

2050 $ 0.000250 222.51% Short Term Archer Hunter Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.000077 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.000077 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.000077 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.000077 0.41% Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FASTER on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.000077 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FASTER, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000077 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for FASTER, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000077 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FASTER is $0.000077 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Archer Hunter Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0000776$ 0.0000776 $ 0.0000776 Price Change (24H) -18.48% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 11.34K$ 11.34K $ 11.34K Volume (24H) -- The latest FASTER price is $ 0.0000776. It has a 24-hour change of -18.48%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.34K. Furthermore, FASTER has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --.

Archer Hunter Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Archer Hunter live price page, the current price of Archer Hunter is 0.000077USD. The circulating supply of Archer Hunter(FASTER) is 0.00 FASTER , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.29% $ -0.000033 $ 0.000112 $ 0.000064

7 Days -0.58% $ -0.000110 $ 0.000188 $ 0.000064

30 Days -0.66% $ -0.000151 $ 0.000237 $ 0.000064 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Archer Hunter has shown a price movement of $-0.000033 , reflecting a -0.29% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Archer Hunter was trading at a high of $0.000188 and a low of $0.000064 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.58% . This recent trend showcases FASTER's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Archer Hunter has experienced a -0.66% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000151 to its value. This indicates that FASTER could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Archer Hunter price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full FASTER Price History

How Does Archer Hunter (FASTER) Price Prediction Module Works? The Archer Hunter Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FASTER based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Archer Hunter over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FASTER, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Archer Hunter. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FASTER. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FASTER to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Archer Hunter.

Why is FASTER Price Prediction Important?

FASTER Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

