Archer Hunter Price Today

The live Archer Hunter (FASTER) price today is $ 0.0000672, with a 16.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current FASTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000672 per FASTER.

Archer Hunter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FASTER. During the last 24 hours, FASTER traded between $ 0.0000632 (low) and $ 0.0000818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FASTER moved +0.44% in the last hour and -61.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.83K.

Archer Hunter (FASTER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.83K$ 4.83K $ 4.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.80K$ 100.80K $ 100.80K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Public Blockchain SEIEVM

