FirmaChain Price(FCT2)
The current price of FirmaChain (FCT2) today is 0.03166 USD with a current market cap of $ 31.39M USD. FCT2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FirmaChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.00K USD
- FirmaChain price change within the day is -2.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.58M USD
Track the price changes of FirmaChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007885
|-2.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00409
|+14.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00127
|+4.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00699
|-18.09%
Today, FCT2 recorded a change of $ -0.0007885 (-2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.FirmaChain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00409 (+14.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.FirmaChain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FCT2 saw a change of $ +0.00127 (+4.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FirmaChain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00699 (-18.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FirmaChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.42%
-1.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
|1 FCT2 to VND
₫833.1329
|1 FCT2 to AUD
A$0.049073
|1 FCT2 to GBP
￡0.023745
|1 FCT2 to EUR
€0.0278608
|1 FCT2 to USD
$0.03166
|1 FCT2 to MYR
RM0.1351882
|1 FCT2 to TRY
₺1.2211262
|1 FCT2 to JPY
¥4.587534
|1 FCT2 to RUB
₽2.6179654
|1 FCT2 to INR
₹2.6793858
|1 FCT2 to IDR
Rp519.0163104
|1 FCT2 to KRW
₩44.3417296
|1 FCT2 to PHP
₱1.7621956
|1 FCT2 to EGP
￡E.1.606745
|1 FCT2 to BRL
R$0.178879
|1 FCT2 to CAD
C$0.0436908
|1 FCT2 to BDT
৳3.859354
|1 FCT2 to NGN
₦50.7370496
|1 FCT2 to UAH
₴1.317056
|1 FCT2 to VES
Bs2.78608
|1 FCT2 to PKR
Rs8.9255872
|1 FCT2 to KZT
₸16.2941356
|1 FCT2 to THB
฿1.047946
|1 FCT2 to TWD
NT$0.9722786
|1 FCT2 to AED
د.إ0.1161922
|1 FCT2 to CHF
Fr0.0259612
|1 FCT2 to HKD
HK$0.245365
|1 FCT2 to MAD
.د.م0.2931716
|1 FCT2 to MXN
$0.6199028
For a more in-depth understanding of FirmaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
