StaFi (FIS) Live Price Chart

+3.23%(1D)

FIS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of StaFi (FIS) today is 0.2266 USD with a current market cap of $ 25.53M USD. FIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StaFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 721.86K USD
- StaFi price change within the day is +3.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 112.66M USD

FIS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of StaFi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00709+3.23%
30 Days$ +0.1016+81.28%
60 Days$ +0.0388+20.66%
90 Days$ -0.0119-4.99%
StaFi Price Change Today

Today, FIS recorded a change of $ +0.00709 (+3.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StaFi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1016 (+81.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StaFi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIS saw a change of $ +0.0388 (+20.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StaFi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0119 (-4.99%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FIS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of StaFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.48%

+3.23%

+11.18%

FIS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is StaFi (FIS)

StaFi is the first DeFi protocol unlocking liquidity of staked assets. Users can stake PoS tokens through StaFi and receive rTokens in return, which are available for trading, while still earning staking rewards. rToken is a synthetic staking derivative issued by StaFi to users when users stake PoS tokens through StaFi rToken App . rTokens are anchored to the PoS tokens staked by users and the corresponding staking rewards. rTokens can be transferred and traded at any time.

StaFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StaFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StaFi price prediction page.

StaFi Price History

Tracing FIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StaFi price history page.

How to buy StaFi (FIS)

FIS to Local Currencies

StaFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StaFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StaFi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StaFi

Disclaimer

