Flare to Belarusian Ruble Conversion Table
FLR to BYN Conversion Table
BYN to FLR Conversion Table
- 1 FLR0.026176 BYN
- 5 FLR0.130882 BYN
- 10 FLR0.261763 BYN
- 50 FLR1.31 BYN
- 100 FLR2.62 BYN
- 1,000 FLR26.18 BYN
- 5,000 FLR130.88 BYN
- 10,000 FLR261.76 BYN
- 1 BYN38.20 FLR
- 5 BYN191.01 FLR
- 10 BYN382.02 FLR
- 50 BYN1,910 FLR
- 100 BYN3,820 FLR
- 1,000 BYN38,202 FLR
- 5,000 BYN191,012 FLR
- 10,000 BYN382,024 FLR
Flare (FLR) is currently trading at Br 0.026176 BYN , reflecting a -0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Br424.62K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Br2.26B BYN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Flare Price page.
242.18B BYN
Circulation Supply
424.62K
24-Hour Trading Volume
2.26B BYN
Market Cap
-0.79%
Price Change (1D)
Br 0.010038
24H High
Br 0.009286
24H Low
The FLR to BYN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Flare's fluctuations against BYN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Flare price.
FLR to BYN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLR = 0.026176 BYN | 1 BYN = 38.20 FLR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLR to BYN is 0.026176 BYN.
Buying 5 FLR will cost 0.130882 BYN and 10 FLR is valued at 0.261763 BYN.
1 BYN can be traded for 38.20 FLR.
50 BYN can be converted to 1,910 FLR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLR to BYN has changed by +15.60% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.79%, reaching a high of 0.028214 BYN and a low of 0.0261 BYN.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLR was 0.023099 BYN, which represents a +13.32% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLR has changed by -0.00259993 BYN, resulting in a -9.04% change in its value.
FLR to BYN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Flare (FLR) has fluctuated between 0.0261 BYN and 0.028214 BYN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.022463 BYN to a high of 0.028214 BYN. You can view detailed FLR to BYN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Br 0.02
|Br 0.02
|Br 0.02
|Br 0.02
|Low
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Average
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Br 0
|Volatility
|+7.85%
|+25.41%
|+31.88%
|+31.42%
|Change
|-2.74%
|+15.64%
|+13.30%
|-8.91%
Flare Price Forecast in BYN for 2027 and 2030
Flare’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLR to BYN forecasts for the coming years:
FLR Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Flare could reach approximately Br0.027485, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLR may rise to around Br0.031817 BYN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Flare Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Flare Overview
Belarusian Ruble Overview
FLR to BYN Market Statistics
105,836,292,034.34993
FLARE
Current FLR to BYN Exchange Rate
The live Flare (FLR) price today is Br 0.0261763342097101757578, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLR to BYN conversion rate is Br 0.0261763342097101757578 per FLR.
Discover More Flare on MEXC
The Belarusian Ruble (BYN) is the official currency of Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. As a medium of exchange within the country, it plays a pivotal role in the everyday economic life of the Belarusian people. This fiat currency is managed by the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, the country's central banking institution.
The Belarusian Ruble is used for all kinds of financial transactions within the country, from purchasing goods and services to setting government fiscal policy. Being a fiat currency, its value is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver but is instead derived from the economic stability and creditworthiness of the Belarusian government.
Like most other currencies, the Belarusian Ruble is subject to fluctuations based on a variety of factors, including inflation, economic growth, and political stability. The exchange rate of the Belarusian Ruble against other currencies is determined on the foreign exchange market, where it is bought and sold in line with supply and demand dynamics.
The Belarusian Ruble is divided into smaller units known as kopeks. This subunit is often used in pricing goods and services, particularly those of lower value. The design of the Belarusian Ruble notes and coins reflect the country's national symbols and historical figures, further cementing its role as a symbol of national identity.
In conclusion, the Belarusian Ruble is an integral part of Belarus's economy and daily life. Its value as a fiat currency is tied to the economic health and stability of the country, and it serves as a vital tool for trade, commerce, and fiscal policy within Belarus.
FLR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
FLR/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Flare is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
FLRUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore FLR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Flare futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Flare with BYN in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit BYN
Fund your account with BYN using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Flare
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Flare, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited BYN.
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FLR and BYN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Flare (FLR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Flare Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.009313
- 7-Day Change: +15.60%
- 30-Day Trend: +13.32%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BYN, the USD price of FLR remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLR Price] [FLR to USD]
Belarusian Ruble (BYN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BYN/USD): 0.3559324326344482
- 7-Day Change: +1.06%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BYN means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLR.
- A weaker BYN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLR securely with BYN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLR to BYN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Flare (FLR) and Belarusian Ruble (BYN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLR to BYN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BYN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BYN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BYN's strength. When BYN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Flare, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLR may rise, impacting its conversion to BYN.
Convert FLR to BYN Instantly
Use our real-time FLR to BYN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLR to BYN exchange rate calculated in India?
The FLR to BYN exchange rate in India is based on the current value of FLR (often in BYN), converted to BYN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLR to BYN exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The FLR to BYN rate changes frequently because both FLR and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLR to BYN in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the FLR to BYN rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the FLR to BYN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert FLR to BYN, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my FLR to BYN conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of FLR against BYN over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the FLR to BYN rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BYN, influencing the conversion rate even if FLR remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLR to BYN exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the FLR to BYN rate.
Can I compare the FLR to BYN rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the FLR to BYN rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLR to BYN rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the FLR price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the FLR to BYN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target FLR to BYN price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences FLR and BYN in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for FLR and BYN.
What's the difference between converting FLR to BYN and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between FLR and BYN. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is FLR to BYN a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track FLR prices in BYN or stablecoins. FLR to BYN is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the FLR to BYN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. BYN may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLR to BYN rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Flare News and Market Updates
Explore More About Flare
Flare Price
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Flare Price Prediction
Explore FLR forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Flare may be headed.
How to Buy Flare
Want to buy Flare? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
FLR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade FLR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.