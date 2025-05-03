What is Force (FRC)

SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FORCE tokens by walking, running, or cycling and use them to level up their SNKRZ. Additionally, users can compete with others on SNKRZ LAND that replicates a real map, raising their personal records and creating enjoyment in their workouts.

Force is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



How to buy Force (FRC)

FRC to Local Currencies

Force Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Force What is the price of Force (FRC) today? The live price of Force (FRC) is 0.00082 USD . What is the market cap of Force (FRC)? The current market cap of Force is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FRC by its real-time market price of 0.00082 USD . What is the circulating supply of Force (FRC)? The current circulating supply of Force (FRC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Force (FRC)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Force (FRC) is 0.346 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Force (FRC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Force (FRC) is $ 34.01K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

