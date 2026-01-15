FREEZONE Price Today

The live FREEZONE (FREEZONE) price today is $ 0.0000082, with a 50.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FREEZONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000082 per FREEZONE.

FREEZONE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FREEZONE. During the last 24 hours, FREEZONE traded between $ 0.0000043 (low) and $ 0.0000179 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FREEZONE moved -8.89% in the last hour and -59.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.33K.

FREEZONE (FREEZONE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 51.33K$ 51.33K $ 51.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64K$ 1.64K $ 1.64K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

