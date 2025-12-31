GAIB Price Today

The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is $ 0.02806, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02806 per GAIB.

GAIB currently ranks #1194 by market capitalisation at $ 5.75M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between $ 0.02786 (low) and $ 0.03309 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.280400180508391, while the all-time low was $ 0.029976621070886177.

In short-term performance, GAIB moved -1.06% in the last hour and -17.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 124.24K.

GAIB (GAIB) Market Information

Rank No.1194 Market Cap $ 5.75M$ 5.75M $ 5.75M Volume (24H) $ 124.24K$ 124.24K $ 124.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.06M$ 28.06M $ 28.06M Circulation Supply 204.83M 204.83M 204.83M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.48% Public Blockchain ETH

