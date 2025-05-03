What is Gala (GALA)

Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer (the co-founder of Zynga and gaming legend), Wright Thurston (one of the first major miners in the cryptocurrency space and holder of multiple patents on blockchain technology), and Michael McCarthy (the Creative Director behind viral gaming hits such as Farmville 2), Gala Games is here to fundamentally redefine both the gaming and blockchain spaces. The first game released by Gala Games, Town Star, is a deceptively simple looking but incredibly deep farming simulation in which user builds a farm to compete in weekly competitions. At various places, NFTs can be used in the game to provide bonuses but are not required to play, have fun, or compete. Mirandus, the MMORPG/Adventure Simulator currently under development by Gala Games is working to completely redefine both the game development pipeline, as well as the gameplay model by putting the power in the hands of the players and giving them ultimate control over the in-game economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gala What is the price of Gala (GALA) today? The live price of Gala (GALA) is 0.01536 USD . What is the market cap of Gala (GALA)? The current market cap of Gala is $ 679.79M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GALA by its real-time market price of 0.01536 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gala (GALA)? The current circulating supply of Gala (GALA) is 44.26B USD . What was the highest price of Gala (GALA)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Gala (GALA) is 0.84 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gala (GALA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gala (GALA) is $ 1.25M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

