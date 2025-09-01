Trump’s WLFI Token Launch: 27 Billion Supply, Political Ties, and a Global Trading Frenzy
Backed by the Trump family, WLFI officially began trading in September 2025, igniting a global frenzy across exchanges like MEXC.
GATA Price(GATA)
--
--
--
--
GATA (GATA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GATA traded between a low of -- and a high of --, showing active market volatility. GATA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, GATA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of GATA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GATA is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
Track the price changes of GATA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, GATA recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GATA saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
GATA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GATA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check GATA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GATA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GATA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will GATA (GATA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GATA (GATA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GATA.
Check the GATA price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of GATA (GATA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GATA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy GATA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GATA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-01 20:12:00
|Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million
|09-01 17:35:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range
|09-01 16:14:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August
|09-01 12:12:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5%
|09-01 09:42:00
|Economic Data
The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%
|08-31 18:55:00
|Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
Backed by the Trump family, WLFI officially began trading in September 2025, igniting a global frenzy across exchanges like MEXC.
If your crypto isn’t secure, nothing else matters. We just sat down with Hacken to break down exactly how it works, from our infrastructure to your responsibility. The recent AMA with Bogdan Bodisteanu, dApp Auditor at Hacken, explores how cutting-edge security practices are shaping the future of digital asset protection. The discussion kicked off by addressing the growing challenges in crypto exchange security, especially as the industry faces increasingly sophisticated threats. The core challenge. Exchanges are giant targets. The goal isn’t to be impenetrable—it’s to have layers so that even if one fails, the entire system doesn’t collapse. The solution?
RICE AI reshapes the robotics industry with a decentralized AI data infrastructure, relying on the $RICE token incentive mechanism to create the world’s first robotics AI data market. Learn more now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 GATA = -- USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee